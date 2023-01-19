Men’s Soccer Announces 2023 Spring Newcomers – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky men’s soccer has added three newcomers in Aboubacar Camara, Logan Dorsey and Griffin Moore for the 2023 spring season, the program announced on Tuesday.

The latest additions feature two transfers — Camara a forward from Louisville and Dorsey a forward from Gonzaga — and one freshman defender in Moore.

#9 Aboubacar Camara – Forward

Year: Junior

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Former School: Louisville

Club Team: Philadelphia Union Academy

High School: YSC Academy

Coach Cedergren on Camara: “Aboubacar is a proven goalscorer at the highest level of collegiate soccer and is someone we are delighted to have at Kentucky. In addition, his ability to bring other players into the game will allow us to create more scoring opportunities.”

#12 Logan Dorsey – Forward

Year: Junior

Hometown: Evergreen, Co.

Former School: Gonzaga

Club Team: Colorado Rapids Academy

Coach Cedergren on Dorsey: “We are excited to have Logan join our Squad this spring. He is an attacking player who has an eye for the goal, but also takes pride in working off the ball on the defensive side. He is a versatile Attacker who will provide us with a great Threat going forward.”

#17 Griffin Moore – Defender

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Eagle, Co.

Club Team: Colorado Rapids Academy

High School: Cherry Creek HS

Coach Cedergren on Moore: “Griffin has had a successful youth career with Colorado Rapids and is someone we are thrilled to have join us this spring. His ability to play through lines and drive with the ball will allow us to build and sustain attacks. In addition, he is a good defender who takes pride in winning his individual battles.”

The Wildcats are coming off its most successful season in program history, including an undefeated regular season, seven consecutive weeks with a No. 2 national ranking, No. 1 overall seed selection for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, among numerous individual and team awards. UK accomplished a conference double winning the Sun Belt Conference regular season title and conference tournament title in its first year as a Sun Belt Conference affiliate. Kentucky then went on to its third-straight NCAA Championship Sweet 16 appearance.

For the latest on Kentucky Men’s Soccer, follow @UKMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as on the web at UKAthletics.com.