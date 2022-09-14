Men’s Soccer And Tribe End In Scoreless Draw

Next Game: at Georgia Southern 9/17/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 17 (Sat) / 7:00 PM at Georgia Southern History

NORFOLK, Va. — In a battle between two long standing rivals, the Old Dominion men’s soccer team played to a scoreless draw with William & Mary on Tuesday night at the ODU Soccer Complex.

“A very cagey affair between two teams with a lot of respect for each other tonight,” said ODU Head Coach Alan Dawson . “It was a tactical match as both teams tested each other, but at the end of the day neither team created a ton of chances and a draw was a fair result.”

The first half saw the Tribe with a pair of chances, but freshman goalkeeper Michael Statham made two saves to keep the guests off the scoreboard. A chip from just outside the penalty box in the 17thth minute was pushed over the crossbar by Statham. In the last 10 minutes of the opening half, the Tribe had a shot from 25 yards out pushed to the side by Statham.

In the second half, the Monarchs were able to put a few chances together including a low blast by Ali Carr from just at the penalty box that was smothered in the 80’sth minute.

Old Dominion (2-2-1) ended the match with a 5-4 advantage in shots, while corner kicks were equal with four apiece. Statham made three saves on the night for his second straight clean sheet.

The Monarchs now head to Georgia Southern for their first Sun Belt Conference Matchup on Saturday night in a 7 pm kick.