Men’s Soccer and Hobart Play to a 0-0 Stalemate

GENEVA, NY – The Ithaca College men’s soccer team posted another scoreless result against Hobart College in their second Liberty League game of the 2022 season. It was a 0-0 draw at Cozzens Field after what turned out to be a pretty even matchup.

The new NCAA rule that took away the Sudden death overtime period at the end of regulation is already taking its toll, as three conference games have already resulted in a tie, two weeks into league play.

Ithaca outshot Hobart 13-11 and managed to generate five corner kicks but could not manage to find the back of the net. The Bombers dictated play for the majority of the first 45 minutes holding a 7-1 edge in shots.

Sophomore midfielder Connor Tierney led the way for the Bombers with three shots, followed by Jack Longo , Conor Baird and Andrew Kusek who all recorded 2 shots on the day. Tierney almost opened the scoring in the second minute, but his shot attempt slid just left of the goal frame.

Junior goalkeeper Ian Whitfield kept a clean sheet with the help of his backline, registering five saves against the Statesmen.

The Bombers who are 1-4-4 will be back on the road again on Saturday, October 1 for a 2 pm kickoff against St. Lawrence University who currently sit at the top of the league and have an overall record of 5-1- 2.