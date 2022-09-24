Men’s Soccer and Clarkson Finish in a Goalless Draw

Next Game: at Hobart College 9/28/2022 | 4:00 P.M Sept. 28 (Wed) / 4:00 PM at Hobart College History

ITHACA, NY – Neither team was able to find the back of the net on Saturday afternoon as Clarkson and Ithaca played to a 0-0 final at Carp Wood Field. The Bombers have now tied two-straight and are 1-4-3, while Clarkson improved to 6-0-1.

Both teams felt each other out trading possession with neither team able to put together a dangerous scoring chance within the opening 15 minutes of the match. There is a free kick in the 24th minute Jared Krasnove got on the end of a great ball from Jack McCarthy but his header went straight into the waiting arms of Carter Kladstrup.

The Bombers had a Glorious opportunity to break the scoreless deadlock as Connor Tierney intercepted a pass and was sent on a break in the 37th minute but his shot attempt was once again corralled by the Clarkson goalkeeper.

The Golden Knights held a 4-3 lead in shot attempts as it went into Halftime 0-0. Clarkson had the first real chance of the second half at the 51:54 mark as James Nicholas ripped a shot just outside of the 18-yard box but the Bombers defensive backline stepped up and blocked the shot attempt.

Neither team had another dangerous chance in front of the goal as each defensive backline cleaned up the attackers on their respective sides of the pitch. Ithaca ended up outshooting the visitors by a 6-5 margin as they were also the only ones to place a shot on target doing so three times.

Liberty League action will continue with Ithaca traveling to Geneva, NY for a road match against Hobart on Tuesday, September 28. Game time is slated for 4 pm

