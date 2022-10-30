Men’s Soccer Advances to SAC Semifinals with Offensive Explosion
HICKORY, NC – The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team scored three goals in the final 6:18 to advance to the SAC Tournament Semifinals. The Bears defeated Catawba for the second straight game and now face top-seeded Wingate on Friday afternoon.
INSIDE THE MATCHUP
Final: Lenoir-Rhyne 4, Catawba 1
Records: Lenoir-Rhyne (10-4-2), Catawba (9-6-2)
Location: Hickory, NC | Moretz Sports Athletic Campus
STATS AND INFO
- Harry Rowe got the Bears on the board with a goal in the 25th minute. Rowe took a ball from Adrian Martina and beat the Catawba keeper.
- The half would end with the Bears leading 1-0 and holding an 11-7 advantage in shots.
- Catawba had a strong chance in the 51st minute, but Sebastia Cerda-Tous hit the post.
- The Indians would eventually net the equalizer in the 73rd minute when Bautista Vecchi-Ramello finished off a cross in the box to keep Catawba alive.
- Salano Birch would get a red card with 16:34 left in the game to give LR the advantage.
- The Bears would score the game-winner off the right foot of Jaime Poza. Poza took a beautiful ball from Luis Hernandez and finished it off to send LR on to the Semifinals.
- Hernandez would add an insurance goal with the assist going to Carles Montoliu Lobo in the 87th minute.
- Nicholas Bohigues got in on the scoring Onslaught with his first tally of the season in the 89th minute.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
- The Bears won their 20th SAC Tournament game all-time with the win tonight.
- Bears are 2-1-2 all-time as the No. 4 seeds
- LR is 4-3-1 all-time vs Catawba in SAC Tournament
- This is the second meeting between these two teams in the past four days.
- The four goals Tonight ties the most in a game this season. LR also scored four on Anderson on Sept. 21.
UP NEXT: The Bears take on top seed Wingate on Friday in the Semifinals.