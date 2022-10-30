Men’s Soccer Advances to SAC Semifinals with Offensive Explosion

Next Game: vs. Wingate 11/4/2022 | 11:00 A.M Nov. 04 (Fri) / 11:00 AM vs. Wingate History

HICKORY, NC – The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team scored three goals in the final 6:18 to advance to the SAC Tournament Semifinals. The Bears defeated Catawba for the second straight game and now face top-seeded Wingate on Friday afternoon.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP

Final: Lenoir-Rhyne 4, Catawba 1

Records: Lenoir-Rhyne (10-4-2), Catawba (9-6-2)

Location: Hickory, NC | Moretz Sports Athletic Campus

STATS AND INFO

Harry Rowe got the Bears on the board with a goal in the 25th minute. Rowe took a ball from Adrian Martina and beat the Catawba keeper.

Catawba had a strong chance in the 51st minute, but Sebastia Cerda-Tous hit the post.

The Indians would eventually net the equalizer in the 73rd minute when Bautista Vecchi-Ramello finished off a cross in the box to keep Catawba alive.

Salano Birch would get a red card with 16:34 left in the game to give LR the advantage.

The Bears would score the game-winner off the right foot of Jaime Poza . Poza took a beautiful ball from Luis Hernandez and finished it off to send LR on to the Semifinals.

in the 87th minute. Nicholas Bohigues got in on the scoring Onslaught with his first tally of the season in the 89th minute.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

The Bears won their 20th SAC Tournament game all-time with the win tonight.

Bears are 2-1-2 all-time as the No. 4 seeds

LR is 4-3-1 all-time vs Catawba in SAC Tournament

This is the second meeting between these two teams in the past four days.

The four goals Tonight ties the most in a game this season. LR also scored four on Anderson on Sept. 21.

UP NEXT: The Bears take on top seed Wingate on Friday in the Semifinals.