Men’s Soccer Adds Three Transfers to Roster

AUSTINTexas – Concordia head men’s soccer Coach Nick Mims has announced the addition of three transfers to the Tornados’ program. Jose Aguirre a forward from Oceanside, CA, Abdul Bangura a midfielder from Little Rock, AR and Paul Claffey a midfielder/forward from Colleyville, TX have joined for the spring semester.

Jose Aguirre | Forward | MiraCosta College | Oceanside, CA

Coach Mims on Jose “We feel extremely fortunate to have Jose joining us from a Fantastic MiraCosta program. His dynamic ability on and off the ball will fit right into our attacking style of play. Jose was crucial in his team winning conference Championship in the fall by leading the team in both goals and assists in the super competitive CCCAA.”

Abdul Bangura | Midfielder | University of Central Arkansas | Little Rock, AR

Coach Mims on Abdul: “Abdul is a player we recruited Heavily out of high school so we are ecstatic to have him in Austin! His ability to control the midfield will be a great addition to help us control and dictate the pace of play.”

Paul Claffey | Midfielder/Forward | St. Mary’s University | Colleyville, TX

Coach Mims on Paul: “Paul is another player we recruited out of high school and feel fortunate that he has found his way to Concordia! His high technical level will fit right into our system of play. The addition of Paul’s Championship mentality is the exact character we are looking for as we look to push the program

