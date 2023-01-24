Men’s Soccer Adds Four to Spring Roster

Bronx, NY – (January 23, 2023) – Fordham head Coach Carlo Acquista announced the addition of four student-athletes to the roster, as Murat Calkap (Demarest, NJ/Met Oval Academy (Wisconsin)), Kai Griese (Regensdorf, Germany/Isarnwohld-Schule (UConn), Grady Kozak (Middleton, Mass./Masconomet (Cal Baptist))and Georgios Kantaras (Tampa, Fla./Berkeley Prep) will join the Rams this spring.

Calkap is a transfer from Wisconsin, who played parts of three seasons for the Badgers. A 5-11 midfielder, he appeared in 18 games for Wisconsin, leading the team in assists as a freshman during the 2021 spring season and was an Academic All-Big Ten selection in the fall 2021 campaign. Prior to Wisconsin, he played at Met Oval Academy, totaling five goals and 17 assists as a senior and gained international touring experience in the Netherlands, England and Germany.

Griese is a transfer from UConn, playing three seasons for the Huskies. A 5-9 midfielder, he played in a total of 25 matches at UConn, making 15 starts and recording one assist, which came this past Fall. Before UConn, he played club in Germany for Holstein Kiel, where he was the U19 team captain. Additionally, they saw time with the U19 German National Team.

Kozak is a transfer from Cal Baptist, where he helped the Lancers to the 2022 WAC Championship. Over 19 games with Cal Baptist, he netted two goals in 2022, which included the game-winning tally against Utah Tech. Prior to Cal-Baptist, Kozak spent two seasons at Sacred Heart, where he started 15 of 22 games for the Pioneers and netted one goal in the 2021 spring season. He attended Masconomet Regional High School prior to college, where he was a member of the National Honor Society, and played club soccer for Seacoast United Development Academy, where he was the U19 leader in goals and assists for the 2018-19 season.

Kantaras is a 6-0 defender who attended Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, where he played one season of freshman soccer, making the State Cup semifinals. He then played club soccer for Chargers SC MLS Next. Off the pitch Kantaras was a member of the National Honor Society and Headmaster’s List, while being a recipient of the Scholastic Gold Key.