Men’s Soccer Adds Four to 2023-24 Recruiting Class

OTTAWA, Kan. – The Ottawa University men’s soccer program and head coach James Cottage are pleased to announce the signing of four new student-athletes for the 2023-24 school year.

Reuben Kester is a Milton Keynes, England native who transferred to Ottawa after two years at Randall University. This past season at RU, Kester scored three goals and dished out three assists for nine total points. The center midfielder stands at 5’10, and is also an accomplished boxer and mixed martial artist. Kester won the Jiu Jitsu Bronze Medal at the 2017 Great British National Championship while attending The Radcliffe Primary School. Reuben is the son of Alan Kester, and plans to major in Sports Leadership.

Toby Witham also heads to Ottawa after two seasons at Randall University. Witham had a breakthrough season in his second year at Randall, leading the team with four assists and second on the team with seven goals and 18 points. His 2022 performance led to Witham being named to the All-American first team, as well as being named Region MVP and an All-Region first team selection. The center midfielder as plays rugby and cricket. He is the son of Simon Witham & Jane Witham, and plans to major in Sports Management.

Tomas Sanchez heads to Ottawa as a freshman hailing from Santiago, Chile. Sanchez is a natural Lefty that can play in both forward or defensive positions. He joins relative Alonso Basauri on the OU men’s soccer team. He is the son of José Luis Sanchez and Marcela Alvarez, and plans to major in Business Administration.

Marko de Sa Faria comes to Ottawa after reaching the NJCAA 2022 Utah Regional Semifinal after just one season at Utah State University Eastern. The Portuguese born goalkeeper moved to Belgrade, Serbia nine years ago, where he played in Serbia’s senior third-division. He was a two-time winter club tournament Champion & Champion of International Club Tournament in Hungary. He is the son of Igor Faria & Ivana Faria, and plans to major in Applied Psychology.