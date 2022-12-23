MEN’S SOCCER ADDS FIVE FRESHMEN FOR 2023 CAMPAIGN
INDIANAPOLIS – On the heels of a highly successful 2022 campaign, IUPUI head men’s soccer Coach Sid van Druenen announced the additions of five student-athletes for the 2023 season. IUPUI was picked to finish tenth in the Horizon League polls prior to the 2022 season, but earned a runner-up finish at the league tournament.
IUPUI finished the season at 7-7-6 and scored 31 goals in 20 games, marking the program’s most in the Division I era.
“I am very excited to announce the first couple of members of our 2023 class. All of them are great additions and I am looking forward to see who will have an impact and help us build on a record breaking 2022 season,” van Druenen said .
Ryan Grinstead (Shawnee Mission, Kan./Shawnee Mission East)
6-foot-2 // Forward
-Played for Kansas City Scott Gallagher 2005 ECNL Boys
-Had 20 goals and eight assists during the 2021-22 ECNL season, helping his team to an 18-3-1 mark
-Named Honorable mention All-Sunflower League this past season as a senior
van Druenen is Grinstead
“Ryan is a physically strong forward with great mentality and very high work rate.”
Jose Herrera (Bensenville, Ill./York Community)
5-foot-11 // Forward
-Helped York Community to a 2021 IHSA State Championship
-Two-time All-Conference and All-Sectional Team honoree
-Earned All-State Tournament Team honors in 2021
-Helped York to a fourth-place finish at state in 2022
-Was a high honor roll student all four years
van Druenen is Herrera
“Jose is a mobile, technical forward with tremendous goal scoring ability.”
Brady Lombardo (Ballwin, Mo./Parkway South)
5-foot-7 // Midfielder
-Two-year varsity letterwinner at Parkway South High School
-Also played for the Saint Louis Scott Gallagher Academy’s U17 team
-Earned the team’s 110% Award
-Two-year member of the National Honor Society
van Druenen is Lombardo
“Brady is a versatile midfielder who can also play outside back. He is very mobile with good vision and passing ability.”
Demian Martinez (Romeoville, Ill./Romeoville)
5-foot-9 // Midfielder
-Earned All-Conference and All-Sectional honors in 2022
-Helped Romeoville to a 28-2-1 mark and an IHSA Class 3A runner-up finish and a No. 2 ranking from Chicagoland Soccer
-It marked Romeoville’s first state championship trip in the program’s 60-year history
van Druenen is Martinez
“Demian is a technical and hardworking midfielder with good passing and shooting ability.”
Austin Wells (Guilford, Ind./East Central)
5-foot-11 // Goalkeeper
– Opted to play soccer with the FC Cincinnati Pro Academy Team
-Previously played for Cincinnati United Premier DA, Indiana ODP and TFA Elite
-Helped his team to the Ohio State Cup title in 2018
-Named to the Exemplary Honor Roll every semester of his career
van Druenen is Wells
“Austin is a goalkeeper with great potential and strong leadership skills that comes to us from a high level MLS environment and will strengthen our goalkeeper group immediately.”
|IUPUI Recruiting Class (as of 12/20/2022)
|Name
|Htt.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|High School
|Ryan Grinstead
|6-2
|F
|Shawnee Mission, Kan.
|Shawnee Mission East
|Jose Herrera
|5-11
|F
|Bensenville, Ill.
|York Community
|Brady Lombardo
|5-7
|MF
|Ballwin, Mo.
|Parkway South
|Demian Martinez
|5-9
|MF
|Romeoville, Ill.
|To the Romeos
|Austin Wells
|5-11
|GK
|Guilford, Ind.
|East Central