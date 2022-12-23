MEN’S SOCCER ADDS FIVE FRESHMEN FOR 2023 CAMPAIGN

INDIANAPOLIS – On the heels of a highly successful 2022 campaign, IUPUI head men’s soccer Coach Sid van Druenen announced the additions of five student-athletes for the 2023 season. IUPUI was picked to finish tenth in the Horizon League polls prior to the 2022 season, but earned a runner-up finish at the league tournament.

IUPUI finished the season at 7-7-6 and scored 31 goals in 20 games, marking the program’s most in the Division I era.

“I am very excited to announce the first couple of members of our 2023 class. All of them are great additions and I am looking forward to see who will have an impact and help us build on a record breaking 2022 season,” van Druenen said .

Ryan Grinstead (Shawnee Mission, Kan./Shawnee Mission East)

6-foot-2 // Forward

-Played for Kansas City Scott Gallagher 2005 ECNL Boys

-Had 20 goals and eight assists during the 2021-22 ECNL season, helping his team to an 18-3-1 mark

-Named Honorable mention All-Sunflower League this past season as a senior

van Druenen is Grinstead

“Ryan is a physically strong forward with great mentality and very high work rate.”

Jose Herrera (Bensenville, Ill./York Community)

5-foot-11 // Forward

-Helped York Community to a 2021 IHSA State Championship

-Two-time All-Conference and All-Sectional Team honoree

-Earned All-State Tournament Team honors in 2021

-Helped York to a fourth-place finish at state in 2022

-Was a high honor roll student all four years

van Druenen is Herrera

“Jose is a mobile, technical forward with tremendous goal scoring ability.”

Brady Lombardo (Ballwin, Mo./Parkway South)

5-foot-7 // Midfielder

-Two-year varsity letterwinner at Parkway South High School

-Also played for the Saint Louis Scott Gallagher Academy’s U17 team

-Earned the team’s 110% Award

-Two-year member of the National Honor Society

van Druenen is Lombardo

“Brady is a versatile midfielder who can also play outside back. He is very mobile with good vision and passing ability.”

Demian Martinez (Romeoville, Ill./Romeoville)

5-foot-9 // Midfielder

-Earned All-Conference and All-Sectional honors in 2022

-Helped Romeoville to a 28-2-1 mark and an IHSA Class 3A runner-up finish and a No. 2 ranking from Chicagoland Soccer

-It marked Romeoville’s first state championship trip in the program’s 60-year history

van Druenen is Martinez

“Demian is a technical and hardworking midfielder with good passing and shooting ability.”

Austin Wells (Guilford, Ind./East Central)

5-foot-11 // Goalkeeper

– Opted to play soccer with the FC Cincinnati Pro Academy Team

-Previously played for Cincinnati United Premier DA, Indiana ODP and TFA Elite

-Helped his team to the Ohio State Cup title in 2018

-Named to the Exemplary Honor Roll every semester of his career

van Druenen is Wells

“Austin is a goalkeeper with great potential and strong leadership skills that comes to us from a high level MLS environment and will strengthen our goalkeeper group immediately.”

