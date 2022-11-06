Men’s Ice Hockey: Late Goal Powers Cadets Past Beacons

Next Game: Castleton University 11/11/2022 | 7:00 PM Nov. 11 (Fri) / 7:00 PM Castleton University History

BOSTON, Mass- The Norwich University Men’s Ice Hockey team closed out their weekend with a 2-1 win over UMass Boston Saturday evening at Edward T Barry Rink.

The game was scoreless after the first 20 minutes. However, the Beacons would open the scoring a little more than halfway through the second period with a goal from the freshman Grady Friedman (Kennebunk, Maine) and would take the 1-0 lead into the second intermission.

In the final frame the Cadets would get two goals from the sophomore Clark Kerner (Kansas City, Kan.). The first came after the 10 minute mark on the power play with the assists going to senior Keegan Mantaro (Monument, Colo.) and sophomore Ryan Poorman (Phoenixville, Pa.). Kerner’s second goal came with 2:25 remaining from freshman Johnny Johnson (Napierville, Ill.). In goal, Graduate student Drennan Atherton (Winter Haven, Fla.) made 33 saves on 34 shots.

On deck for the Cadets is their home opener on Friday November 11 when they host the Darn Tough Sock Toss against Castleton. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM at Kreitzberg Arena.