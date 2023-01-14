MEN’S HOCKEY: Shorthanded scores, 3-goal 3rd doom Beavers against BGSU – Bemidji Pioneer

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The power play giveth, and the power play taketh away.

The Bemidji State men’s hockey team experienced both sides of that coin on Friday in Bowling Green, Ohio. After taking a 1-0 lead over Bowling Green, the Beavers gave up two consecutive shorthanded goals, falling into a 2-1 hole. They got one back on a power-play score by Kyle Looft, but BGSU scored twice more down the stretch to win 4-2.

Adam Flammang got BSU (9-7-5, 7-3-3 CCHA) on the board first with his score at 7:17 in the first period, but Quinn Emerson countered with the Falcons’ first shortie at 4:06 in the second. Jaden Grant gave Bowling Green (13-12-0, 10-7-0 CCHA) the lead with another 4-on-5 goal at 8:28 in the third, but Looft countered with his man-advantage strike at 9:39 .

Even strength favored the Falcons down the stretch, though. Ryan O’Hara scored at 15:32 to give BGSU a 3-2 advantage, then Taylor Schneider netted an empty-netter at 20:00 to seal the final margin.

Mattias Sholl stopped 33 shots in net for Bemidji State, while Bowling Green’s Christian Stoever stopped 26.

The Beavers return to action against the Falcons at 6:07 pm on Saturday, Jan. 14, back in Bowling Green.

Bowling Green 4, Bemidji State 2

BSU 1 0 1 — 2

BGSU 0 1 3 — 4

First period — 1, BSU GOAL, Flammang (Roed, Rosén), 7:17.

Second period — 2, BGSU GOAL, Emerson (unassisted), 4:06, SH.

Third period — 3, BGSU GOAL, Grant (Emerson), 8:28, SH; 4, BSU GOAL, Looft (Rosén, Pickering), 9:39, PP; 5, BGSU GOAL, O’Hara (Swankler, Wozney), 15:32; 6, BGSU GOAL, Schneider (Barber), 20:00, EN.

Saves — Sholl (BSU) 33; Stoever (BGSU) 26.