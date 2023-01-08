Men’s hockey Returns to win column with six goals at Bowdoin

Next Game: at Connecticut College 1/13/2023 | 7 p.m Jan. 13 (Fri) / 7 pm at Connecticut College History

BRUNSWICK, Maine—Hamilton College’s Jack Grant ’24 made 28 saves and the Continentals cruised to a 6-0 NESCAC win against the Bowdoin College Polar Bears at Bowdoin’s Sidney J. Watson Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Season Update

Hamilton evened his overall record at 6-6-0 and improved to 4-3 in the conference. The Polar Bears (8-2-1, 4-2-1) had been unbeaten in their previous five games.

How It Happened

The Continentals scored three goals in the first period and added three more in the second.

Sean McAvoy ’23 started the Offensive explosion on Hamilton’s first shot just 1:21 into the first.

started the Offensive explosion on Hamilton’s first shot just 1:21 into the first. Owen Luft ’25 made it 2-0 on the Continentals’ second shot on goal at 3:42 of the period.

made it 2-0 on the Continentals’ second shot on goal at 3:42 of the period. Max Wutzke ’24 scored at 7:58 of the first right after a faceoff win by Max Bulawka ’26 .

scored at 7:58 of the first right after a faceoff win by . The Onslaught continued in the second period as Sean Thomson ’23 made it a four-goal cushion at 4:26.

made it a four-goal cushion at 4:26. Fred Allaire ’23 scored to make it 5-0 at 6:47.

scored to make it 5-0 at 6:47. Jackson Krock ’26 wrapped up the scoring with 8:43 left in the second while the teams were skating 4-on-4.

Notes

Grant posted his first shutout for Hamilton, and his 28 saves were a season high.

Wutzke finished with a goal and two assists for his first three-point game with the Continentals.

Allaire ended up with a goal and an assist and he leads the team with 10 points. They also won 12 of 20 faceoffs.

Krock registered a goal and a helper and is tied for the team lead with four goals.

Ben Zimmerman ’26 was credited with two assists for his third multi-point game this season.

was credited with two assists for his third multi-point game this season. McAvoy scored his fourth career goal, Thomson notched his third and Luft celebrated his first.

Bowdoin’s Alex Kozic made just one save before he was pulled Midway through the first period.

AJ DiChiara stopped 15 shots in 50-plus minutes.

Next Game

Hamilton plays another NESCAC game at Connecticut College (2-9-0, 0-6) on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m