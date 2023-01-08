Men’s hockey Returns to win column with six goals at Bowdoin
BRUNSWICK, Maine—Hamilton College’s Jack Grant ’24 made 28 saves and the Continentals cruised to a 6-0 NESCAC win against the Bowdoin College Polar Bears at Bowdoin’s Sidney J. Watson Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Season Update
Hamilton evened his overall record at 6-6-0 and improved to 4-3 in the conference. The Polar Bears (8-2-1, 4-2-1) had been unbeaten in their previous five games.
How It Happened
- The Continentals scored three goals in the first period and added three more in the second.
- Sean McAvoy ’23 started the Offensive explosion on Hamilton’s first shot just 1:21 into the first.
- Owen Luft ’25 made it 2-0 on the Continentals’ second shot on goal at 3:42 of the period.
- Max Wutzke ’24 scored at 7:58 of the first right after a faceoff win by Max Bulawka ’26.
- The Onslaught continued in the second period as Sean Thomson ’23 made it a four-goal cushion at 4:26.
- Fred Allaire ’23 scored to make it 5-0 at 6:47.
- Jackson Krock ’26 wrapped up the scoring with 8:43 left in the second while the teams were skating 4-on-4.
Notes
- Grant posted his first shutout for Hamilton, and his 28 saves were a season high.
- Wutzke finished with a goal and two assists for his first three-point game with the Continentals.
- Allaire ended up with a goal and an assist and he leads the team with 10 points. They also won 12 of 20 faceoffs.
- Krock registered a goal and a helper and is tied for the team lead with four goals.
- Ben Zimmerman ’26 was credited with two assists for his third multi-point game this season.
- McAvoy scored his fourth career goal, Thomson notched his third and Luft celebrated his first.
- Bowdoin’s Alex Kozic made just one save before he was pulled Midway through the first period.
- AJ DiChiara stopped 15 shots in 50-plus minutes.
Next Game
Hamilton plays another NESCAC game at Connecticut College (2-9-0, 0-6) on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m