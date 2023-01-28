MEN’S HOCKEY: Lundman’s goal with 17 seconds left lifts Beavers over LSSU – Bemidji Pioneer

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – The Bemidji State men’s hockey team started off in a deep hole on Friday night in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

The Beavers fell down 2-0 to Lake Superior State, making their prospects of a comeback grim. But BSU slowly chipped away, scoring once in the second period and twice in the third – including Alexander Lundman’s dramatic goal with 17 seconds remaining – to knock off the Lakers 3-2.

Timo Bakos gave LSSU (4-21-2, 3-15-1 CCHA) an early lead with his goal at 4:25 in the first period, then Tyler Williams scored at 18:10 in the first for a 2-0 advantage .

Bemidji State (11-9-5, 9-5-3 CCHA) began to counter in the second period, as Ross Armor lit the lamp at 11:28 on the power play. Armor scored again on the power play at 12:35 in the third to tie the game 2-2.

That set the stage for Lundman’s heroics. The sophomore Winger from Sweden raced in from the blue line and beat Lake State goalie Ethan Langenegger to the latter’s left side, giving the Beavers a 3-2 lead and setting the Ultimate final score at 19:43.

Mattias Sholl started in net for BSU and stopped 11 shots. He was replaced by Gavin Enright after period one, and Enright stopped 14 over the final two periods. Langenegger corralled 27 shots for LSSU.

The two teams conclude the series at 5:07 pm on Saturday, Jan. 28, back in Sault Ste. Marie.

Bemidji State 3, Lake Superior State 2

BSU 0 1 2 — 3

LSSU 2 0 0 — 2

First period — 1, LSSU GOAL, Bakos (Posa, Bengtsson), 4:25; 2, LSSU GOAL, Williams (unassisted), 18:10.

Second period — 3, BSU GOAL, Armor (Rosén, Jones), 11:28, PP.

Third period — 4, BSU GOAL, Armor (Zmolek, Jones), 12:35, PP; 5, BSU GOAL, Lundman (Jutting, Roed), 19:43.

Saves — Sholl (BSU) 11; Enright (BSU) 14; Langenegger (LSSU) 27.