MEN’S HOCKEY: Late goal keys Northern Michigan’s series-opening win over Beavers – Bemidji Pioneer

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The goals count the same no matter the part of the game.

When the first goal of a contest is scored in the final two minutes, though, it’s often devastating – and decisive. That was the case in Marquette, Mich., on Friday night, as Artem Shlaine’s score with 1:46 remaining keyed Northern Michigan’s 2-0 win over the Bemidji State men’s hockey team.

Shlaine’s late third-period goal forced the Beavers (4-3-2, 2-1-2 CCHA) to immediately scramble for an answer. That led to the matchup’s second and final score, an empty-netter by Kristof Papp at 19:37.

BSU had opportunities to score earlier in the game, including four power plays. But Bemidji State mustered just three shots on goal in those eight minutes with the man advantage, and that proved costly down the stretch.

Mattias Sholl finished with 33 saves in net for the Beavers, while Beni Halasz collected 25 stops for NMU (8-5, 4-1 CCHA).

BSU will face off against the Wildcats once more at 5:07 pm on Saturday, Nov. 12, back in Marquette.

Northern Michigan 2, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 — 0

NMU 0 0 2 — 2

First period — No scoring.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 1, NMU GOAL, Shlaine (Larson, Papp), 18:14; 2, NMU GOAL, Papp (Shlaine, Ghantous), 19:37, EN.

Saves — Sholl (BSU) 33; Halasz (NMU) 25.