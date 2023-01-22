Men’s Hockey Drops Series Finale at #5 Boston University

Next Game: Providence College 1/27/2023 | 7:05 PM ET ESPN+ 103.9 FM, 101.3 FM, 95.1 FM, 100.5 FM, 1450 AM, 1310 AM Jan. 27 (Fri) / 7:05 PM ET Providence College History

BOSTON — The University of Maine men’s ice hockey team was defeated by the #5 Boston University Terriers, 9-6, on Saturday evening in Agganis Arena.

First Goal (1-0 #5 BU): 00:36 into the Saturday night finale, the Terriers took a one goal lead. Wilmer Skoog made quick work of his first shift. Devin Kaplan gave Skoog the room he needed for the tally.

Second Goal (2-0 #5 BU): Just under four minutes of game play later, Skoog scored his second goal. Matt Brown, who assisted on the first tally, fed his linemate the puck. The forward from Sweden popped the bottle as Maine trailed 2-0.

Third Goal (3-0 #5 BU): Brown, recording his third point and first goal, extended the lead to three with a power play goal. The goal came 00:28 into the first power play opportunity of the evening. At the 7:56 mark, Connor Androlewicz’s services were called upon.

Fourth Goal (4-0 #5 BU): Lane Hutson, at the 14:45 mark, scored the fourth goal of the first period for the Terriers. The goal appeared to be the proverbial ‘nail in the coffin’. Maine would have none of that.

Fifth Goal (4-1 #5 BU): On the first power play opportunity of the evening for the Black Bears, Villeneuve-Houle on the Danube finally found the back of the net. Drew Commesso and one of his Defenders became tangled and fell in the crease. The junior forward had nothing but daylight. The tide was turning.

Sixth Goal (4-2 #5 BU): 00:17 of game play later, Ben Poisson cut the deficit to two. Reid Pabich fired a shot that was saved by Commesso. Poisson collected the puck and fired it into the Terriers’ net. There was still one goal left to be scored.

Seventh Goal (4-3 #5 BU): Scoring his first career goal, Brandon Chabrier pulled his squad to within a goal for the first time since the 4:28 mark. Michael Mancinelli set up the play with a quick shot that was saved. Chabrier seized his opportunity, while also sending the game into the intermission with a score of 4-3 Boston University.

Eighth Goal (5-3 #5 BU): Jeremy Wilmer tried to stop the moment with his goal less than three minutes into the second period. Connor Androlevicz made the original stop but was unable to Hang onto the puck. The Terriers’ two goal lead would be very short lived.

Ninth Goal (5-4 #5 BU): The Black Bears were scoring every kind of goal. Lynden Breen made it a one goal game with a tally from his knees. Houle flipped the puck to the front of the net, where Breen was waiting. Saturday’s contest would soon be tied.

10th Goal (5-5): Didrik Henbrandt went the length of the ice with Nolan Renwick and Mancinelli. The trio played tic-tac-toe before Henbrant tied the game with a goal between Commesso’s legs. Boston University’s starting goaltender was pulled after the game for tying a lamp lighter.

11th Goal (#5 BU 6-5): After Maine had a goal waved off, Ty Gallagher snagged a one goal lead for the Terriers. Androlevicz was unable to find the shot through the immense amount of traffic in front of his net. After 40:00, maine trailed 6-5.

12th Goal (#5 BU 7-5): Sneaking behind the Maine defense, Quinn and Lane Hutson combined to regain a two goal lead for the Terriers. It was a 1-on-0 opportunity for Quinn, and he didn’t miss. Maine, once again, trailed by two goals.

13th Goal (#5 BU 8-5): The Terriers scored a power play goal 2:30 of game play later. Wimer’s second goal of the game bounced off the crossbar and in. The lead, unfortunately, was three.

14th Goal (#5 BU 9-5): Luke Tuch scored another power play goal for Boston University. It was the third power play goal of the night for the Terriers.

15th Goal (#5 BU 9-6): Nolan Renwick collected a rebound and scored the second power play goal of the night for the Black Bears. It was the final goal of the night as Maine fell, 9-6.

Notes: Victor Ostman and Connor Androlewicz combined to save 27 shots in net for the Black Bears, while Drew Commesso and Vinny Duplessis stopped 21 shots between the pipes for BU.

Maine went 2 for 4 on the power play, as the Terriers were 3-3 on its player advantages.

Next: Maine will return to the ice Friday, January 27th. Puck drop against Providence is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

