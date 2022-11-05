Men’s Hockey | #6 Minnesota State Scores Five Third-Period Goals in Downing St. Thomas Friday – Minnesota State University

Next Game: St. Thomas 11/5/2022 | 6:07 p.m KEYC Circle 12.3 KTOE AM 1420 Nov. 05 (Sat) / 6:07 pm St. Thomas History

Mendota Heights, Minn. — #6 Minnesota State scored five unanswered goals in the third period in Downing St. Thomas 7-2 Friday in Central Collegiate Hockey Association action in Mendota Heights, Minn.

The Mavericks, who now stand 6-3-0 for the season with tonight’s result, are 3-0-0 in CCHA games.

The game stood tied 2-2 after forty minutes of action, but the Mavericks pulled away with the third-period onslaught, scoring five times in the first 11:17 minutes of the period.

Minnesota State Struck first in the game on a goal from Brendan Furry at 4:44 of the opening period, with Furry’s goal coming on a rebound off of a shot from freshman Winger Christian Fitzgerald . The goal extended Furry’s point-scoring streak to five games. Fitzgerald then made it a 2-0 lead at 8:52 after he took a pass from Luc Wilson before Roofing a shot past the St. Thomas netminder Aaron Trotter for his first career goal. The Tommies cut the lead to one with a shorthanded marker from Cooper Gay at 11:10.

The Mavericks outshot the Tommies in the second period 13-7, but Gay got his second goal of the game at 13:59 and after 40 minutes of action, the game stood tied at 2-2.

Junior center Ondrej Pavel got things going early in the final frame, working his way of the far wall before backhanding the puck into the net. Senior forward By Ryan Sandel pounced on a rebound to score a power play marker at 5:22. Silye got his second of the game at 6:47 before Wilson registered his first career goal at 11:17 to close out the scoring in the game.

Wilson ended up with a three-point night with a goal and two assists.

Freshman netminder Alex Tracy had 14 saves in the game in upping his record to 4-1-0 on the season.

The Mavericks and the Tommies close out the two-game league series with a rematch in Mankato Saturday evening.

– 30 –