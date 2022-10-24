Men’s golf wraps up the fall season at Furman Intercollegiate

GREENVILLE, SC — The Richmond Spiders men’s golf team concluded its fall competition season Sunday at the Furman Intercollegiate, finishing tied for eighth in the 15-team field at 21-over par (873). A pair of Spiders, senior Lou Baker and junior Garrett Clark , led Richmond with a total score of 214 (+1) for the event, tied for 16th on the individual leaderboard. Clark’s 1-over 72 was Richmond’s best score in Sunday’s final round.

“After a Shaky start, I tried to mentally let go a bit and swing as freely as possible and just accept the result,” said Clark of his play over the weekend. “I missed on the wrong side a little too frequently but my putter was pretty hot for most of the three rounds which kept me in it. I also hit good tee balls on the par 5s which opened up some opportunities for me.”

Clark played the par 5s at the Furman Golf Club in 8-under par, tied for best among the 84 golfers in the field. The 16th-place finish was Clark’s best result since coming in ninth at the River Run Collegiate in September 2021. For Baker, it was his 11th career top-20 finish and second this season along with a 13th-place result at Yale’s MacDonald Cup last month.

Sophomore Cole Ekert tied for 51st at 222 (+9) and freshman Drew Carlin was one shot back at 223 (+10) in a tie for 56th place. Senior Ben Cooper finished at 239 (+26) in 82nd place.

The Furman Intercollegiate was the final event of Richmond’s fall season, which included four tournaments and a match against Davidson in Waterville, Ireland.

“There were definitely some encouraging things this semester: setting a team scoring record [at the VCU Shootout], Drew Carlin winning A-10 Rookie of the Week, some really consistent play from Cole Ekert five different guys finishing in the top 20 at a tournament,” said Coach Adam Decker . “There are for sure things we need to work on though. This team has too much experience to not contend more than it has. We’ll continue to work hard in the weight room and on the course to be ready for spring.”

Richmond is expected to announce its schedule for the spring semester shortly.