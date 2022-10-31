Men’s Golf Wraps Up Fall Season with Solid Showing at Bear Brawl

WACO –The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team wrapped up their fall season with a fifth place finish at the Bear Brawl, Hosted by Baylor University, on Monday at Ridgewood Country Club.

The Vaqueros finished with a two-round score of 588 and finished just three shots behind UT Arlington for third place and two shots behind Baylor’s second team for fourth place. UTRGV opened with a first round 293 before posting a second round 295.

Sophomore Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque and freshman Henry Wang led the Vaqueros as both finished tied for 16th with a two-round score of 147. Duque opened with a first round 76 before shaving off five strokes with a second round one over par 71.

Wang, who was making his Collegiate debut, opened his day with a one-under 69 before posting a second round 78.

Junior Rhaasrikanesh Kanavathi finished tied for 23rdrd with a two-round score of 149 after posting an opening round of 77 and then improving in the second round with a one-over par 72.

Juniors Javier Neira Garcia and Leonardo Novella finished tied for 25th with a two-round total of 150. Garcia turned in a first round three-over par 73 before posting a second round 77. Novella carded back-to-back rounds of 75.

Results

Place Team Road 1 Road 2 Total 1. Baylor 285 273 558 2. Oral Roberts 289 286 575 3. UT Arlington 292 293 585 4. Baylor (B) 295 291 586 5. UTRGV 293 295 588 6. Texas A&M-Commerce 304 286 590 7. Tarleton 297 298 595 8. Stephen F. Austin 308 295 603 9. New Orleans 314 291 605

Support UTRGV Men’s Golf | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube