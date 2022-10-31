Men’s Golf Wraps Up Fall Season with Solid Showing at Bear Brawl
WACO –The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team wrapped up their fall season with a fifth place finish at the Bear Brawl, Hosted by Baylor University, on Monday at Ridgewood Country Club.
The Vaqueros finished with a two-round score of 588 and finished just three shots behind UT Arlington for third place and two shots behind Baylor’s second team for fourth place. UTRGV opened with a first round 293 before posting a second round 295.
Sophomore Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque and freshman Henry Wang led the Vaqueros as both finished tied for 16th with a two-round score of 147. Duque opened with a first round 76 before shaving off five strokes with a second round one over par 71.
Wang, who was making his Collegiate debut, opened his day with a one-under 69 before posting a second round 78.
Junior Rhaasrikanesh Kanavathi finished tied for 23rdrd with a two-round score of 149 after posting an opening round of 77 and then improving in the second round with a one-over par 72.
Juniors Javier Neira Garcia and Leonardo Novella finished tied for 25th with a two-round total of 150. Garcia turned in a first round three-over par 73 before posting a second round 77. Novella carded back-to-back rounds of 75.
Results
|Place
|Team
|Road 1
|Road 2
|Total
|1.
|Baylor
|285
|273
|558
|2.
|Oral Roberts
|289
|286
|575
|3.
|UT Arlington
|292
|293
|585
|4.
|Baylor (B)
|295
|291
|586
|5.
|UTRGV
|293
|295
|588
|6.
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|304
|286
|590
|7.
|Tarleton
|297
|298
|595
|8.
|Stephen F. Austin
|308
|295
|603
|9.
|New Orleans
|314
|291
|605
