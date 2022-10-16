Men’s Golf Wraps Up Fall Season At North Alabama

Live Scoring

Eastern Illinois men’s golf will play in its final tournament of the fall season on Monday and Tuesday at the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational Hosted by North Alabama.

The 54-hole event will be played at the Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club in Killen, Ala., playing at 7,133 yards and a Par 72.

The field will include Golfers from host North Alabama, Eastern Illinois, Southern Indiana, Southeastern Louisiana, IUPUI, Purdue Fort Wayne, Rollins, Lindenwood, Alabama A&M, Arkansas Pine Bluff and Mississippi State.

Pierce Allord holds the top EIU scoring average through the opening three tournaments of the fall for the Panthers at 75.33. He has been EIU’s top finisher in two of three events.

Preston Smith was the Panthers top finisher in their most recent tournament playing at the Tom Tontimonia Invitational Hosted by Cleveland State.

EIU’s best team round this season was in the final round of the SIUE Derek Dolenc shooting a team score of plus-eight, 292.

Smith and Keegan Gowin have both shot the low round of the fall of the Panthers with both shooting a round of one-under, 70.