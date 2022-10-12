Men’s Golf Wraps up Dr. Wally Edgel Championship with Eighth Place Finish

Davis, W.Va. – The Wheeling University Men’s Golf team wrapped up their fall season on Tuesday at the Dr. Wally Edgel Championship. The Cardinals had a strong showing to end the season, finishing eighth overall in the field on what was another strong day for the four golfers. All four shot some of their best second rounds of the season as they look to use this momentum to carry them into their spring golf season.

Leading the way for the second day in a row was junior Austin Panhorst , who finished at a 75 over the final 18 holes. After shooting a 73 on day one of the competition, Panhorst followed it up by equaling his score on the final 18 holes of the fall. He once again found a lot of success throughout the round, hitting par on a majority of the holes played. He would finish tied for 17th in the field, his highest placing of the season by far, and had a nice bounce back effort after posting a pair of 80+ scores in last week’s Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships. He finished the fall with an average round score of just over 75, which was the best mark of his collegiate career.

Finishing behind him was a sophomore Nick Zaller , who placed 36th with a two-day score of 153. The second day was his best showing of the tournament, when he shot a 75, lowering his score by three strokes from day one. Zaller was another consistent golfer for the Cardinals this season and is gearing up to continue that success into the spring. Sophomore Alex Parker was up next, finishing 41st in the field at 158. Parker shot an 80 on day two of competition, falling two strokes shy of his season-best effort from day one. Rounding out the field was freshman Ethan Short who finished with an 83 in the day to bring his combined two-day score to 163.

Overall, Head Coach Rich Conwell was pleased with the work of his players in their final meeting of the fall. They all had career-best and season-best Moments throughout the two days of competition. He noted their success being shorthanded and looks forward to seeing how they progress into the spring season.

The Wheeling University Men’s Golf team will return to the course this spring when they begin their spring golf Invitational schedule.