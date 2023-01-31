Men’s Golf Wraps First Event of Spring

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville University men’s golf wrapped up the first event of the 2023 spring season with a T8 finish at the Sea Best Invitational.

Alexandre Vandermoten shot 1-over for the event at TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley and finished T13.

After a tough start, Vandermoten rallied with a pair of birdies on the front nine, and collected 10 total pars and three birdies for the day. He finished the week as the Dolphins’ best scorer on Par-4s, shooting 1-under, tied for seventh-best score on such holes in the field. His 38 pars and eight birdies led the team as well.

Joseph Sullivan carded a birdie and six pars on the front nine, and doubled his birdie total on the back nine while adding five more pars.

Individual James Dulin recorded his best round as a Dolphin, scoring a 69 and climbing 13 spots on the Leaderboard to finish T29. His day was a mark of consistency, as he rattled off 11 straight pars to start the round. They buried birdies on holes 12 and 15 and ended up with only one hole over par for the entire round.

Josef Hacker , also competing as an individual, registered his third straight 75 in the event. They made three birdies and nine pars on the day.

Jack Neill made one birdie and 11 pars and Daniel Montalvo had nine pars in his final round.

The Dolphins were fifth-best in the field on Par-3s for the week, with Dulin leading the way on such holes, shooting even-par. Hacker was JU’s best on Par-5s, shooting even-par as well.

JU has a quick turnaround, hitting the course again this Sunday at The Hayt, held at Sawgrass Country Club.