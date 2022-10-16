Men’s Golf Within Reach Heading into Final Round in Tennessee

David Cohen Director / Strategic Brand Engagement

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Eleven teams were under-par in a jam-packed second day of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, but the Cincinnati men’s golf team was equally impressive to stay within three strokes of the lead heading into Tuesday’s final round.

“It was another hard-fought day for this group,” head Coach Doug Martin said. “We had another tough start but just kept battling. Adversity Struck early in the round, but we showed great Patience and toughness and survived a tough stretch of holes. If we continue having five guys in each round, we will have a chance to post some great rounds this year. Tomorrow is another great opportunity for this group to learn and mature as a team.”

Sam Jean , Ty Gingerich and Wyatt Plattner all carded 2-under 70s, with Jean’s four birdies leading the trio. Rylan Wotherspoon also lowered his score two strokes with an even-par 72.

Out of the team’s two prior three-round tournaments, it finished with a 1-under 283 and 4-under 276.

Missouri’s 13-under round was the best showing of the day, putting it one stroke back of the lead and two ahead of the Bearcats. UC has finished sixth twice in addition to its Bearcat Invitational title out of the first three tournaments.

Cincinnati Scores

T6. Sam Jean (68-70=138)

T6. Ty Gingerich (68-70=138)

T20. Wyatt Plattner (72-70=142)

T50. William McDonald (71-75=146)

T50. Rylan Wotherspoon (74-72=146)

T62. Ryan Ford (75-74=149)

Team Scores

1. East Tennessee State (558)

T2. Missouri (559)

T2. Georgia Southern (559)

4. Cincinnati (561)

5. Furman (568)

6. Middle Tennessee State (570)

T7. Florida Gulf Coast (571)

T7. College of Charleston (571)

9. Charlotte (572)

10. Toledo (576)

11. Kent State (579)

12. Augusta (582)

13. Virginia Tech (586)

14. Coastal Carolina (592)

15. Georgia State (599)