Men’s Golf Withdraws From Day Three of West Liberty Invitational

Steubenville, OH. – On Tuesday, day three of the West Liberty Invitational teed off as the team’s played the final round of action. Unfortunately, the Wheeling University Men’s Golf team was unable to participate in the third round, having to withdraw from the competition. The Cardinals will now look ahead and focus on the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships next week.

The first two rounds of the competition were played on Monday, and Wheeling had a strong showing from some of its younger golfers. Sophomore Alex Parker led the way for Wheeling, combining to shoot a 170 for the event. He kicked things off with a career-best 82 in the first round, picking up a birdie and shooting a +4 on the front nine. In round two, he remained under the 90 stroke mark as he finished second on the team with an 88. Following him was sophomore Blake Ring-Fish who also had a strong first round, shooting an 85. He was the Cardinals top golfer in round two, shooting an 87 to give him some momentum heading into the conference championships.

The Cardinals are now focused on that conference Championship event, which will run Monday October 3rd to October 5th at the Avalon Lakes – Pete Dye Course. All nine teams will compete through the first 36 holes on day one and day two, all vying for a spot in the top six. Then, those top six will move on to day three where they will battle it out for the MEC Championship. Last season, the Men’s Golf team was in prime position to make that third day, sitting in seventh place in the field. However, after day two, they dropped to ninth overall in the field and ended up not making it to day three. This season, Wheeling looks to build off last year’s experience and find a way to crack the top six and compete on the third day.

The Wheeling Men’s Golf team returns to action on Monday, October 3rd, when they compete at day one of the Mountain East Conference Championships.