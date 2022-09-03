Men’s Golf With Three On Haskins Award Watch List

University of North Carolina sophomore David Ford and Seniors Austin Greaser and Dylan Menante are among the 25 players on the 2022-23 Haskins Award preseason list announced Thursday by the Haskins Foundation.

Carolina is the only school in the country with three players on the list. Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt all have two players in the top 25.

The Haskins Award is in its 53rd yearrd year recognizing the top player in Collegiate golf. Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup won the award in 2022. Previous winners include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and Justin Thomas.

The Fred Haskins Award is the oldest individual college golf award and the only one voted on by players, coaches, golf SID’s and select golf media. Golf Channel and Golfweek are media partners for the Fred Haskins Award.

The Tar Heels open the season at Notre Dame Sunday and Monday at the Fighting Irish Classic.

2022-23 Preseason Haskins Award Watch List

(listed alphabetically)