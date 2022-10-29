Men’s Golf with Solid Nine-Under First Round at Ka’anapali Classic

KA’ANAPALI, Hawaii – At the conclusion of day one of competition in the Aloha State, Ole Miss heads into round two tied for 5th place with a 9-under score.

Ole Miss found success at the beautiful Royal Ka’anapali Golf Course in Round 1 making 21 birdies and two Eagles and leading the field in par-5 scoring (-14). On the Leaderboard for the Rebels, freshman Patton Samuels and Graduate transfer Hugo Townsend both are in the top 20.

“I’m really proud of the way this group hung in there today,” head Coach Chris Malloy said. “We played well at times but really shot ourselves in the foot any time that we had an opportunity to get the momentum we needed. We have to continue to clean up Silly Mistakes like three putts and making bogeys with wedges.”

“Patton’s round really helped keep us in the tournament. He was steady out there today.”

Samuels started out with a Bang making an eagle on Hole 9, his first hole of the day. The Clarksville, Tennessee, native continued on his hot streak going bogey-free for his final 11 holes of the day. In the front nine, Samuels added four birdies to contribute a 6-under front nine score. The freshman sits tied for 6th at 5-under overall heading into Round 2.

Townsend also had a hot start for the Rebels, making a birdie on his first hole of the day and then following with an eagle two holes later. Townsend added an overall 3-under score and sits tied for 16th.

Cameron Tankersley put up four birdies throughout his first round. Overall, the Dickson, Tennessee, native shot 1-under to place him tied for 38th.

Brett Schell , making his season debut for the Rebels, came back from a double-bogey on his first hole to go bogey-free for his following 12 holes. Schell chipped in three birdies in his front nine and will head into Round 2 with an even score.

Competing individually for Ole Miss, Kye Meeks completed a 2-over score through his first 18 holes of competition. Ludvig Eriksson another Rebel making his season debut, shot 3-over for the day.

Ole Miss will look to continue its momentum in Round 2 of the Ka’anapali Classic, beginning with an 8 am HT (1 pm CT) shotgun start.

THE REBELS

T6. Patton Samuels: 66 (-5)

T16. Hugo Townsend: 68 (-3)

T38. Cameron Tankersley: 70 (-1)

T49. Brett Schell : 71 (E)

T94. Ludvig Eriksson : 74 (+3)

*T78: Kye Meeks : 73 (+2)

* competing individually for Ole Miss

THE LEADERBOARD

1. Clemson: 267(-17)

2. Oklahoma: 268 (-16)

3. East Tennessee State: 269 (-15)

4. North Florida: 273 (-11)

T5. Kansas: 275 (-9)

T5. Ole Miss: 275 (-9)

T7. Georgia: 278 (-6)

T7. UC Irvine: 278 (-6)

9. Colorado: 279 (-5)

T10. Boise State: 280 (-4)

T10. Liberty: 280 (-4)

T12. Hawaii: 284 (E)

T12. Louisiana: 284 (E)

14. Denver: 285 (+1)

T15. Wyoming: 288 (+4)

T15. Connecticut: 288 (+4)

17. CSU Northridge: 289 (+5)

18. Mount St. Mary’s: 290 (+6)

19. Gonzaga: 293 (+9)

20. Air Force: 298 (+14)