Men’s Golf Wins Williams Cup For 3rd Consecutive Title

The University of North Carolina men’s golf team shot 4 over par on Sunday to win the Williams Cup presented by STITCH Golf, the Tar Heels’ third consecutive win this season. It is the first time UNC has won three straight tournaments since the 1984-85 season.

Carolina came into the final round at the Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington with a 14-stroke lead and finished with a 12-shot advantage over runner-up UNCW. The Seahawks posted the best third round score with a 2-over 290.

UNCW cut into the Tar Heels’ overnight lead early in the final round, pulling within four shots at one point. Carolina quickly doubled its lead again with birdies by Austin Greaser on the ninth hole (UNC’s first birdie of the final round), David Ford on the seventh and Peter Fountain is the 10th hole.

The Tar Heels shot 287-288-292 for a 3-over-par total of 867. The Seahawks were second at 15 over, NC State was third at +31, Houston was fourth at +33 and Louisville came in fifth at +37 .

Indiana’s Drew Salyers was the individual medalist at 4-under 212. It was the second consecutive win for Salyers, who made seven birdies and shot a 2-under 70 in today’s final round. No player shot below 70 in the entire tournament and Salyers shot two of the six 70s shot throughout the 54-hole tournament. They opened with a 72 on Friday and posted 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Ford shot 71-72-71 for a 2-under 214 to tie for second place with NC State’s Brandon Einstein (71-71-72). It was Ford’s fourth top-six finish in five tournaments this fall, including a second at Notre Dame, a tie for sixth at the Ben Hogan Collegiate at Colonial and was medalist last week at the Stephens Cup at Seminole.

Carolina’s Ryan Burnett (71-74-72) was one of three players to tie for fifth at 1-over 217. Fountain (72-74-74) tied for 10th at 4-over 220 and Austin Greaser and Dylan Menante tied for 16th at 8-over 224.

The Williams Cup is named in Honor of former UNC men’s basketball Coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, for their support of intercollegiate athletics, the University of North Carolina and the Tar Heel men’s golf program.