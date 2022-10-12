Men’s Golf Wins Grier Jones Shocker Invitational

Wichita, Kan. — Tied with Utah Valley atop the Leaderboard with just five holes remaining, the Wichita State men’s golf team combined for six birdies down the stretch to claim the first Grier Jones Shocker Invitational title at Crestview Country Club.

It’s the first tournament win for the Shockers since taking home the GCU Invitational in March of 2021 and the third Championship for head Coach Judd Easterling joining the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate from the 2019 fall campaign.

Aston Castillo (71-70-71–212, -1) led the way for the Shockers in fourth place, delivering three consistent rounds that totaled ten birdies and nine bogeys with no double bogeys. Dawson Lewis (73-67-74–214, +1) ended right behind Castillo in fifth, good for the third top-five finish of his Shocker career. Lewis did most of his damage on par-fours, averaging a four for the fifth-best score in the tournament.

Michael Winslow (71-77-69–217, +4) cracked the top ten for the first time in his Shocker career, delivering three birdies on the back nine to get the Shockers across the finish line. Winslow led Wichita State with 12 birdies for the event.

Competing as an individual, Lucas Scheufler (72-71-74–217, +4) tied with Winslow in tenth place, the second best finish among players competing as an individual.

Making his collegiate debut, Matthew Sandoz (76-73-70–219, +6) contributed his best round on the final day to vault 20 places on the Leaderboard into a tie for 20th with Blake Lorenz (74-70-75–219, +6).

JT Pittman (73-73-77–223, +10) tied for 34th and Tate Herrenbruck (77-81-73–231, +18) tied for 53rd competing as individuals.

Utah Valley’s Brady McKinlay ran away with the individual title, firing an 11-under 202 for his third consecutive individual win. McKinlay finished seven strokes clear of runner-up Thomas Storbeck of Northern Iowa at four-under.

The Shockers wrap up the fall schedule with a trip to Denver for the TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes Intercollegiate. Play begins Monday, October 17 and runs through Wednesday, October 19.