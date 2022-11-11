Men’s Golf Welcomes Two on Signing Day

HOUSTON – Chi-Chun Chen has joined the University of Houston Men’s Golf program after signing a National Letter of Intent, Director of Golf Jonathan Dismuke announced Friday.

Both will compete as freshmen in 2023-24 and have four years of eligibility remaining.

ABOUT CHI CHUN CHEN

Joining the Cougars from CTBC International Academy, Chen enjoyed an award-winning junior career. In August, the captured medalist honors at the AJGA Houston Junior Championship presented by Carbingo, opening that event with back-to-back 68s and closing with a 67 in the Final Round for a total of 13-under 203.

“Chi Chun is fundamentally very solid. He has played all over the world and had a lot of success in Asia and in the state of Texas,” Dismuke said. “With his relationship with CT Pan on the PGA TOUR, Houston was a great fit for Chi Chun, and we are excited to welcome him to our program.”

Pan, who is currently a PGA TOUR member and fellow native of Taiwan, became a friend and mentor to Chen through the years, and currently lives in The Woodlands, Texas.

Chen finished fourth at the DA Points Junior Championship with a score of 209, including a 67 in the Second Round, in July 2021 and enjoyed a third-place showing at the WinCraft/McArthur Towel & Sports Future Legends, thanks to consecutive 71s to open that event, in July 2021.

They finished 15thth at the CT Pan Junior Championship, closing that tournament with a 70 in the Final Round in July 2022, and tied for fourth with a score of 282 at the National Summer Tournament in Chinese Taipei, Asia, in June 2022, posting a score of 67- 60 in the middle two rounds of that 72-hole event.

ABOUT GRANT DOGGETT

In one of his earliest Introductions to the game of golf, Doggett attended a University of Houston Men’s Golf camp under the Director of Golf Jonathan Dismuke when he was nine years old in 2014 and was named Camper of the Week. Only a few years later, Dismuke connected with Doggett on the recruiting trail, and the rest is history.

“Grant is a very talented local player. He was one of the first kids who started attending our golf camps, and that was an early introduction to golf for him,” Dismuke said. “They caught the golf bug and have developed into one of the top junior players in the state and the country.”

In his first three seasons at Barbers Hill High, Doggett has been a team leader since his freshman campaign. The Beach City, Texas, native has won three straight District individual Championships while leading the Eagles to three consecutive District team titles, shooting 73.00 or lower each season.

He was a three-time All-District honoree as well as an All-Area selection by the Houston Area High School Coaches Association and was named the Eagles’ Player of the Year three times.

Doggett also enjoyed a tremendous junior career on the course. They set a course record with a 61 at Landa Park Golf Course at the age of 15 and finished fifth at a Southern Junior Golf Association tournament. They went on to record AJGA wins with three Top-Five finishes.

They qualified for the AJGA Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and the Jones Cup Invitational in Sea Island, Ga.

The reigning club Champion at Eagle Pointe Golf Club in Mont Belvieu, Texas, Doggett was a member of the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes in high school.

UP NEXT

The Cougars take a break until they open their spring season at the Border Olympics on Feb. 13-14, 2023, at Laredo Country Club in Laredo, Texas.

From there, the Cougars will stay in town to compete at the Rice Intercollegiate at Westwood Golf Club in Houston on Feb. 20-21, 2023.

Houston continues its spring slate when it tees off at the Cabo Collegiate on the Ocean Course at Cabo del Sol in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on March 20-21, 2023.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Risea $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference.

Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN PROJECT 17

Fans are invited to join Project 17 to support Houston Men’s Golf. Project members provide financial support directly to Houston Men’s Golf for needs beyond the program’s operating budget.

For information about Project 17 or to join, fans can click here.

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarMGolf on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarMGolf. Fans can also follow the team on Instagram at uhcougarmgolf.



– UHCougars.com –