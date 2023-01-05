Men’s Golf Welcomes Three For The 2023-24 Campaign

CANYON, Texas – West Texas A&M head men’s golf Coach Axel Ochoa has announced the addition of three student-athletes for the 2023-24 campaign as Isidoro Castaño, Wyatt Provence and José Maria Rozas will join the Buffs following standout prep careers.

Isidoro Castaño

General Pico, Argentina

Castaño comes to Canyon from General Pico, Argentina where he attended Centro Educativo Los Caldenes. Isidoro won the US Kids South America Championship with a score of 132 (+6) while also claiming a pair of titles at the Torneo Federativo de Menores. He is the son of Cintia Sansa and Sebastian Castaño and he has one sibling, Clementina. Isidori is expected to major in Business at West Texas A&M.

Wyatt Provence

Amarillo, Texas

Provence joins the Buffs following a standout prep career at nearby Randall High School where he claimed nine Top-10 finishes including a District 3-5A Championship while qualifying for the State Championships as a junior. He is tied for the lowest round in Raider program history with a 65. Wyatt is the son of Regan and Lori Provence and he has one brother, Stetson. He is expected to major in Sports & Exercise Science at WT.

Jose Maria Rozas

Salamanca, Spain

Rozas comes to Canyon from Salamanca, Spain where he claimed the 2021 Copa Alianza WAGR with a score of 204 (-9). The Talented player finished fourth at the 2019 Reid Trophy while claiming a sixth place finish at the Spanish Ranking Under-16 in 2019. Jose is the son of Jose and Nieves Rozas and he has one brother, Adrian and he is undecided on a major at WT.