Men’s Golf Welcomes Four Signees

INDIANAPOLIS—University of Indianapolis golf head Coach Brent Nicoson is pleased to announce his latest signing class. The Veteran head man welcomes four student-athletes to his 20223-24 roster, including Maverick Conaway, Simon Englan, Ben Keil and Cameron Young.

MAVERICK CONAWAY

Conaway comes to UIndy from nearby Tipton, Ind., where he is a 4.0 student at Tipton High School. The National Honor Society member and class president is the son of Aaron and Christy Conaway and is the older brother of Oliver and Raleigh. He plans to study Business Management and minor in Finance.



Named All-State in both 2021 and ’22

Two-time all-conference honoree

2019 and 2020 Golfweek Junior Tour First Team

HOUND BYTES

Coach Nicoson is Conaway…

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Maverick wearing Crimson & Gray next year. We are getting a very well-rounded and mature player for whom we have very high expectations. He is an extremely hard worker who will do anything it takes to get better. That work ethic will be contagious in our program.”

“Maverick is an awesome young man who comes from a great family and we are excited to welcome them to Indianapolis.”

SIMON ENGLISH

Englan will make a 4,000-plus mile Trek to the Circle City from his hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. He currently attends Hulebacksgymnasiet and intends to major in Computer Science at UIndy.

Racked up ten top 10 finishes in 22 starts this season, including three top 3s

Runner-up in the Teen Tour Future at Stora Lundby Golf Club with rounds of 67-68-72 (-9)

HOUND BYTES

Coach Nicoson is England’s…

“Simon’s competitive drive and golf maturity will be a positive addition to our team and culture. His great results speak for themselves, and I am anxious to have him on campus next fall.”

BEN KEIL

Keil is a Hoosier product, hailing from the Northeast Indiana town of LaGrange. A National Honor Society member, he sports a 4.0+ GPA at Lakeland High School. He is the son of Chris and Monica Keil and has two brothers – Nate and Sam – as well as an older sister, Madison, who plays golf at Valparaiso University.

Compiled a 73.0 scoring average last season with three wins, including at tbe Wawasee Invitational (71) and the Lakeland Invitational (69)

Indiana Boy’s Team Championship Champion

Recorded a low tournament round of 67 in the 2022 Masters Tour Championship

Two-time all-conference and all-area first team honoree

Voted Golf Prep of the Year 2021

Also an all-conference performer on the basketball court

HOUND BYTES

Coach Nicoson is Keil…

“Ben is a strong multi-sport athlete who is very competitive. He has the ability to hit the ball a long way and has several under-par rounds to his credit. His competitive drive is a trait that we will love having in our program .

“Ben is a great addition to our culture as he is a very well-rounded student-athlete as evident by his success in every area of ​​his life. We are excited to have Ben and his family joining us next fall.”

CAMERON YOUNG

Like fellow-signee Simon Englan, Young will be making the lengthy flight across the Atlantic. Son of Helen Young, Cameron is from Salisbury, England where he attends The Burgate School and Sixth Form.

2022 scoring average of 72.79, including 16 rounds under par

Carded an impressive low round of 64

Earned a top-10 spot in the Welsh Junior Open with rounds of 73-68-74

Took third in South of England U18 with 71-68, and second in West of England U18 with 75-67

HOUND BYTES

Coach Nicoson is Young…

“Cameron impressed me from the first phone call we had. He is a very competitive and hard-working player that is not only successful on the golf course, but in the classroom as well. He will be a great asset to our culture. “

“He has played some great golf over the past couple of years and has had several rounds under par. His comfort level around or under par will be a great asset for him as he transitions into college golf. I can’t wait to have Cameron joined our group in August.”