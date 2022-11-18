Men’s Golf Welcomes Ethan Glahn Through Team Impact

David Cohen Director / Strategic Brand Engagement

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati men’s golf team celebrated the signing of Ethan Glahn last weekend through the Team Impact program.

Glann has attended team practices at Coldstream Country Club dating back to the spring, and he and his parents, Dirk and Trisha, as well as his sister stayed for the Cincinnati football win over East Carolina that night.

“It’s great having you around,” head Coach Doug Martin said at the ceremony in Fifth Third Arena’s Mercedes-Benz Club. “You’re a positive addition, and every time you come to practice you’re in a good mood and happy to be there, and we appreciate that. Today, we’re gonna make it official that you are a part of our team .”

Glann’s addition comes at a great time in the men’s golf program’s trajectory. Sam Jean qualified for the NCAA Columbus Regional in May, and the team claimed two titles in the fall season while cracking the top-30 for the first time ever.

“I never had a little brother, so it’s good to have you with a band of big brothers to help if you need anything,” Jean said.

The Bearcats open their spring season Feb. 26-28 in Puerto Rico.