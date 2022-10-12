Men’s Golf Update – Oct. 12

KANNAPOLIS, NC – The Lander men’s golf team held on to second place to conclude the Irish Creek Invitational on Tuesday. The Bearcats shot two-under-par to score 850 (283+288+279). Linus Jonsson moved up two places to finish in first. #9 Lincoln Memorial took the crown, just two shots ahead of Lander scoring 848. Coker secured third at two-over-par, for 854. USC Aiken was fourth.

Jonsson finished with 205, having his best round of 67 to close out the event. Jonsson shot eight-under-par, including 14 birdies. Victor Larsson also finished in the top five, tying for fourth. Larsson shot two-under-par, scoring 211.

Gaston Edberg tied for 13th with a two-over-par performance. One of Lander’s individuals, Edward Rahm, was three shots behind at five-over-par, finishing in a 23rd place tie. Jake Stoneham wasn’t far behind as he was one shot back on his teammate. Stoneham tied for 27th and shot a 219.

The second Bearcat individual, Bryce Wittmer, tied for 64th shooting 17-over-par. Drew Mackinnon was two shots back at 19-over-par to tie for 72nd place.

USC Aiken Featured a pair of Pacers in the top 10 of the 84-person event.

The dyad of Erik Olin and Karl Frisk each posted scores under par to guide the squad. I shot three-under par, 210, to finish third, while Frisk notched a score of one-under par, 212, for seventh place.

I tallied scores of 69-71-70 for the three days while Frisk totaled scores of 69-72-71.

Leonardo Bono finished 27th, along with four other student-athletes. Bono shot six-over par, 219, at the 54-hole tournament.

Rory McDonald O’Brien was 41st (223) while Oscar Abrahamsson was 72nd (232).