Men’s Golf Travels to the Sunshine State for Final Fall Event

LIVE STATS

MOREHEAD, Ky. –

Looking to finish their fall slate on a high note, Morehead State men’s golf travels to the Sunshine State for the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate.

The Eagles will look to improve on their last outing, where the team fashioned rounds of 310-300-306—916.

Sophomore Nolan Piazza will once again head the Eagle’s lineup. Piazza, who was named OVC Golfer of the Week for his efforts at the Xavier Invitational, currently paces the team with a 72.8 scoring average.

Head Coach Matthew Martin also employs a lineup of Logan Liles , Cameron Travis , Blake Evans and for the first time this season, Jon Kosier .

Freshman Gavin McKune who showed flashes of strong play at Xavier, including going three under par on the front nine in his final round, will compete as an individual.

The two-day, 54-hole tournament tees off Monday from the Hills Course at the LPGA International Club.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Course: LPGA International Club- Hills Course (Daytona Beach, Fla.)

Yardage (Par): 7042 Yards (72)

Teams (12): Alabama State, Chicago State, Eastern Kentucky, Florida A&M, Howard, Morehead State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Queens, Stetson, UT-Rio Grande Valley, Youngstown State