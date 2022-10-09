Men’s Golf Travels To SoCal For Bill Cullum Invitational

The University of Hawai’i men’s golf team will Returns to the course to compete in the Bill Cullum Invitational, Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11 at The Oaks Club at Valencia in Valencia, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors will be making their seventh appearance at the Bill Cullum Invite since 2012 and second straight after last season’s 11th place finish. UH’s best showing was ninth in 2013.

The tournament moved to The Oaks Club at Velencia last year and features a par-72, 7,115-yard layout.

UH’s line-up for the two-day, 54-hole event is Blaze Akana Joshua Hayashida, Remington Hirano , Atsuya Oishi and Tyler Ogawa . Isaiah Kanno will be competing as an individual. The 10-team field, hosted by CSUN, will play 36 holes on Monday and 18 on Tuesday.

The field includes six Big West teams. In addition to UH and CSUN, also competing are UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC San Diego, and UC Santa Barbara. Making up the rest of the field are California Baptist, Southern Utah, Utah State, and Weber State.

Following the Bill Cullum Invite, UH Returns home to host the Kā’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, Oct. 28-30 at the Royal Kā’anapali Golf Course in Maui.

Tournament #2

What: Bill Cullum Invitational

Dates: Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11

Course: The Oaks Club at Valencia

Location: Valencia, Calif.

Yardage (Par): 7,115 yards (72)

Format: Two-days; 54 holes (36 on Monday, 18 on Tuesday); 5-count-4

Host: CSUN

Field (12 teams): California Baptist, CSUN, Hawai’i, Southern Utah, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, Utah State, Weber State

Live Scoring: Golfstat.com

#HawaiiMGOLF