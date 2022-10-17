Men’s Golf Travels to Dayton to End Fall Season

Kettering, Ohio – The 2022 fall season comes to a close for the Illinois State men’s golf team on Monday and Tuesday, as the Squad faces off against a Midwestern field at the 2022 Dayton Flyer Invitational..

Event: Dayton Flyer Invitational

When: Monday, October 17 – Tuesday, October 18

Where: NCR Country Club; Kettering, Ohio

Par: 71

Yardage: 7.004

Live Scoring: GolfStat.com

Participants (Golfweek Rankings): Illinois (6), Marquette (37), Illinois State (69), Wright State (93), Ball State (166), Oakland (189), Bowling Green (197), Marshall (199), Dayton (200), Eastern Michigan (209), Xavier (221), Loyola (228), Cleveland State (258)

Redbird Lineup (starting hole): Valentin Peugnet (5), Felix van Dijk (6), Alex McCulla (8), Pietro Pontiggia (9)

Last Time Out: On a wet final round, the Illinois State men’s golf team closed play at the 2022 Purdue Fall Invitational by placing 10th overall with a three-round 905 on the difficult 7,465-yard Kampen Golf Course.

History at the Tournament: ISU has competed in this tournament two prior times, tying for second in 2018 and finishing fourth in 2017.

2018: t2nd / 12 (292-295-289–866)

2017: 4th / 11 (291-291-290–872)

About the Course: NCR Country Club, located in Southwest Ohio, proudly boasts two Dick Wilson signature golf courses. Our famous architect is credited with such historic designs as Bay Hill, Cog Hill, Doral, and Laurel Valley to name just a few. NCR’s South Course, currently Ranks #68 on Golfweek’s Top 100 Classic list. The South Course, an extremely demanding par 71 layout covering 7,055 yards of wooded, rolling terrain, has long been considered a Championship caliber golf course. The South Course has been a host site for many state, regional, and national golf championships in its almost 70-year history.