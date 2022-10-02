Men’s Golf Travels To Cleveland State Tournament

Live Results Link

Eastern Illinois men’s golf will play in the third of its four fall tournaments on Monday and Tuesday as the Panthers travel to the Tom Tontimonia Invitational Hosted by Cleveland State.

The 54-hole event will begin at 9 am on Monday with a shotgun start at the Par 71, 6,900 yard Lakewood Country Club in Westlake, Ohio.

The field will include teams from host Cleveland State, Eastern Illinois, Oakland, Dayton, Bowling Green, Purdue Fort Wayne, Youngstown State, Robert Morris, Green Bay, Northern Kentucky, IUPUI, Loyola-Chicago, Butler and. St. Francis (Pa.).

EIU placed 16th at last week’s SIUE Derek Dolenc Invite with Pierce Allord the Panthers top golfer in the event in a tie for 55th. Keegan Gowin had the best round of the 54-hole event for EIU closing with a one-under, 70 in the final 18 holes. Ben Lanman would shoot an even-par round of 71 in the final round.

In the Panthers opening tournament of the fall, EIU placed 15th at the UT Martin Grover Page Classic. Allord was again EIU’s top finisher in a tie for 54th as he shot an opening round even par 72.

After this event, EIU will wrap up fall play on Oct. 17-18 at the North Alabama TVA Classic scheduled for Turtle Point CC in Muscle Shoals, Ala.