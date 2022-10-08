Men’s Golf to Play at Carolina Collegiate

EVENT INFO

Sun.- Thu., October 9 – October 11 – Carolina Collegiate (Spartanburg NC)

Live-Scoring | Carolina Country Club

The High Point University men’s golf team will head south for the Carolina Collegiate Tournament, Hosted by USC Upstate in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Field

There is an array of teams included in the field including Charleston Southern, Creighton, Howard, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, Mercer, UAB UConn, UCF, USC Upstate, Western Carolina, Winthrop, and Wofford.

HPU’s Lineup

Alan Smith

Gregor Meyer

Charlie Barr

Grady Newton

William Phipps

Carolina Country Club

Opened in 1984, the Tom Jackson designed 18-hole Championship layout is rated as one of the best in the Upstate. The course meanders through a beautiful natural setting that brings Streams and the signature lake into play on several holes. The course stretches to over 7,000 yards and offers six sets of tees to challenge golfers of all skill levels. The recently renovated Champion Ultra-dwarf Bermuda grass greens are in excellent condition, along with our 419 Bermuda grass Fairways and Teeing grounds. A wonderful complement to the great course is the extensive practice facilities, which include a full length driving range, 100-yard short range, pitching and chipping practice green and 4,500 square foot practice putting green.

Format and Schedule

Sunday starts the action with 18 holes of continuous play with a shotgun start at 8:00 am Monday and Tuesday the teams will play 18 holes each day to finish up the tournament. The set-up is a Par-72 consisting of 7,000 yards.

Last Time Out

The High Point men’s golf team competed on September 26 & 27 at the JT Poston Invitational in Cullowhee, NC The Panthers came in 7th out of 17 teams with Alan Smith leading the team individually for the second tournament in a row. Smith tied for 14th overall after carding a 2-over par 215.

UP NEXT

High Point will return to South Carolina during the weekend of October 22 & 23 to participate in the Furman Intercollegiate, Hosted by Furman University in Greenville. The Panthers will also host the teams Inaugural HPU Golf Family Weekend while at the tournament.



