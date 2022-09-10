Men’s Golf to Open Season at Gopher Invitational

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina University men’s golf team will tee off the new season at the Gopher Invitational running Sept. 11-12 at the Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minn.

The University of Minnesota will host the two-day event, which will consist of 54 holes. The field will play 36 holes on Sunday and the final 18 holes on Monday on the par-71, 7,380 yards course.

The Chanticleers will join 14 other teams at the invite, which includes Furman, Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, Yale, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, West Virginia, Rutgers, Kent State, Toledo, Baylor, and host Minnesota.

First-year head coach and Coastal alum Jacob Wilner will have an experienced Chanticleer team make the trip up north in Seth Taylor , Tyler Gray , Owen Kim , Connor Newton and Garrett Cooper .

“After a lengthy seven-round qualifier, our roster is set for Minnesota,” Wilner said. “The guys have worked hard and are excited to compete at the Gopher.”

