Men’s Golf to Host Meet and Greet with Head Coach Justin Tereshko, Assistant Coach Chip McDaniel and Special Guests

. – The Eastern Kentucky University athletics department is excited to announce a meet and greet event with EKU men’s golf coachesandon Wednesday, Oct. 12th from 5:30-6:30 pm ET at the Arlington Club House in Richmond.

The event will feature special guests in athletics director Matt Roan and EKU Women’s golf coaches Mandy Moore , Morgan Rylee .

Guests will be able to meet the new collective golf staff and learn inside information about the program, current events, philosophy, and goals for the future of Eastern Kentucky golf.

Next Wednesday’s meet and greet is free and open to the public, a great opportunity for fans, students, alumni, and program supporters to stay up-to-date with two programs on campus.

For the competitive crowd, guests will also be able to win EKU gear and participate in skills challenges such as a driving challenge from tee No. 10 and chipping/putting contests around the course against the coaches.