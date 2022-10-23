Men’s Golf to Conclude Fall Season at Daytona Beach Intercollegiate

The Youngstown State men’s golf team will conclude its fall season on Monday and Tuesday as it competes in the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate Hosted by Stetson at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The Penguins are coming off a season-best fifth-place finish at the Bucknell Invitational on Oct. 11. YSU finished the tournament with a season-low three-round team score of 874 that included a season-low team round of 285 in the final session. Fifth-year senior Bryan Kordupel finished in fifth place at two over par and matched his career-best three-round score of 212 (71-71-70). The Boardman, Ohio, native earned his second consecutive top-five finish after finishing tied for fifth at the Tom Tontimonia Invitational on Oct. 4. He has now been YSU’s top finisher in each of the team’s first four events this fall.

The tournament field at the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate will feature 12 other schools including Stetson, Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Chicago State, Eastern Kentucky, Florida A&M, Howard, Morehead State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Queens University of Charlotte and UT Rio Grande Valley.

The teams will play 36 holes on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday on LPGA International’s Hills Course in the two-day, 54-hole event. Monday’s first round will begin with a shotgun start at 8 am while tee times for Tuesday’s final round will start at 8 am off No. 1 and No. 10. The course will play approximately 7,042 yards and par is 72. Live scoring will be available at Golfstat.com.

Head Coach Tony Joy has announced that YSU’s lineup will feature Kordupel, Cade Kreps , Cole Christman , Ryan Sam and Brian Terlesky . In addition, Dean Austalosh will be competing as an individual.

Kordupel, Kreps, Christman and Sam have competed in each of the team’s first four events this fall. Austalosh will be participating in his fourth event of the fall while Terlesky will be competing for the third time this season.

For news and updates throughout the 2022-23 season, follow @YSUMensGolf on Twitter.