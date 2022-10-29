Men’s Golf to Compete in Daniel Island Intercollegiate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis men’s golf team will compete in the Daniel Island Intercollegiate starting on Sunday, Oct. 30 in Charleston, SC The three-day tournament runs through Tuesday, Nov. 1.

“The fall season is closing quickly, and we have one last event to head into the offseason with positive momentum,” head Coach Blake Smart said. “The course is a solid test and it’s time for us to put together a complete effort.”

The 54-hole tournament will be played at the par-72, 7,446-yard Ralston Course at the Daniel Island Club. Teams will begin at 7:06 am off holes No. 1 and No. 10 is both Sunday and Monday. The third and final round will begin with a shotgun start at 7:30 am

The 17-team field includes Memphis, Seton Hall, College of Charleston, Loyola Maryland, Francis Marion, Houston Baptist, Mercer, USC Upstate, Campbell, Jacksonville, Wofford, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Middle Tennessee, Florida Gulf Coast, UAB and Louisiana Tech.

Last time out, Ryan van der Klis led the Tigers at the Quail Valley Intercollegiate, tying for 14th place overall with a career-low score of 208 (-8). Memphis finished 11thth out of 16 teams with a total of 844 (-20).

How to follow the Tigers: For complete information on Memphis Tigers Men’s Golf, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channels on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.