Men’s Golf Ties for Third at Hogan Collegiate

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Pepperdine men’s golf team posted a strong result against an exceptional field, as the Waves tied for third place at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday. William Mouw led the way with a second-place finish.

The Waves posted a two-day total of a 5-under 835 (283-275-277) at the par-70 Colonial Country Club.

The Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational Featured the last six NCAA champions, and all eight schools that qualified for match play at the 2022 NCAA Championships. All of the top 10 teams in the preseason Bushnell Golfweek coaches poll were in the field, and 13 of the 16 teams here were in the top 20.

North Carolina won the tournament, and the Waves finished just one shot behind Texas Tech for second, while tying Arizona State. The Waves were one of only five schools to finish below par as a team. After starting tied for sixth after the first round, Pepperdine climbed to fourth after two rounds before finishing tied for third.

Senior William Mouw (Chino, Calif./Ontario Christian HS) took second place with a 7-under 203 (66-70-67), just one shot behind TCU’s Gustav Frimodt. En route to a 3-under, Mouw had birdies on 2, 6, 10 and 12. His only bogey came on 14, and his tournament then finished with four straight pars. Mouw had a team-high 12 birdies for the event.

Graduate Derek Hitchner (Minneapolis, Minn./The Blake School) took 14th place with a 2-under 208 (71-68-69). His 1-under round included four birdies, two of which came on 17 and 18.

Graduate Luke Gifford (Boca Raton, Fla./South Florida) tied for 31st at 213 (76-68-69). His 1-under round featured three birdies, all of which came on the front nine.

Freshman Brady Siravo (Sacramento, Calif./Jesuit HS), making his Collegiate debut, tied for 37th at 214 (73-69-72). They had four birdies in the final round.

Graduate Sam Choi (Anaheim, Calif./New Mexico) tied for 65th at 220 (73-72-75). They had one birdie on Tuesday.

Pepperdine’s final two tournaments of the fall season will be back-to-back in the state of Georgia, as the Waves will play at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate from October 21-23 and the East Lake Cup from October 24-26.

Team Scores: 1. North Carolina 825; 2. Texas Tech 834; T3. Pepperdine 835; T3. Arizona State 835; 5. Vanderbilt 839; 6. Oklahoma State 844; 7. Stanford 845; 8. Texas 848; T9. Florida 851; T9. Oregon 851; T9. TCU 851; T12. Oklahoma 855; T12. Georgia Tech 855; 14. Wake Forest 856; 15. Georgia 859; 16. USC 871.