Men’s Golf Ties for Second at Windon Memorial
SKOKIE, Ill. – Ben MacLean and Cade Breitenstine posted top-10 finishes to lead the Kent State men’s golf team to a tie for second place at the Windon Memorial.
The Golden Flashes entered Tuesday’s final 18 holes with a one-stroke lead, but host Northwestern took advantage of its course familiarity and shot 10-under with all five competitors carding a 71 or better on the par-70 course. The Wildcats totaled 838 (-2) for the tournament to finish ahead of co-runners-up Kent State and Little Rock by nine strokes.
MacLean shot 73 on Tuesday and finished at 2-under 208 to tie for fourth place. Breitenstine carded his second 69 in a row, just one stroke behind overall to place seventh.
Luca Civellowho competed as an individual, fired a 70 on Tuesday to move into a tie for 24th.
The Flashes will be back in action on Oct. 9-11 for the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
WINDON MEMORIAL (FINAL)
Team Standings
1. Northwestern -2,838
t2. Kent State +7,847
t2. Little Rock +7,847
t4. Marquette +8,848
t4. North Florida +8,848
6. Memphis +11,851
7. Indiana +13,853
8. Wisconsin +14,854
9. Oral Roberts +24,864
10. Augusta +33,873
11. South Florida +34,874
12. Loyola Maryland +40,880
13. Cal Poly +45,885
14. UC Davis +47,887
Kent State
t4. Ben MacLean -1, 208 (67-68-73)
7. Cade Breitenstine E, 209 (71-69-69)
t24. Luca Civello +4, 214 (75-69-70)**
t28. Chris Vandette +5, 215 (68-73-74)
t43. Jordan Gilkison +8 218 (71-72-75)
t54. Bryce Reed +12, 222 (76-70-76)
**competed as an individual