Men’s Golf Ties for Second at Windon Memorial

SKOKIE, Ill. – Ben MacLean and Cade Breitenstine posted top-10 finishes to lead the Kent State men’s golf team to a tie for second place at the Windon Memorial.

The Golden Flashes entered Tuesday’s final 18 holes with a one-stroke lead, but host Northwestern took advantage of its course familiarity and shot 10-under with all five competitors carding a 71 or better on the par-70 course. The Wildcats totaled 838 (-2) for the tournament to finish ahead of co-runners-up Kent State and Little Rock by nine strokes.

MacLean shot 73 on Tuesday and finished at 2-under 208 to tie for fourth place. Breitenstine carded his second 69 in a row, just one stroke behind overall to place seventh.

Luca Civello who competed as an individual, fired a 70 on Tuesday to move into a tie for 24th.

The Flashes will be back in action on Oct. 9-11 for the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate in Jonesborough, Tennessee.

WINDON MEMORIAL (FINAL)

Team Standings

1. Northwestern -2,838

t2. Kent State +7,847

t2. Little Rock +7,847

t4. Marquette +8,848

t4. North Florida +8,848

6. Memphis +11,851

7. Indiana +13,853

8. Wisconsin +14,854

9. Oral Roberts +24,864

10. Augusta +33,873

11. South Florida +34,874

12. Loyola Maryland +40,880

13. Cal Poly +45,885

14. UC Davis +47,887

Kent State

t4. Ben MacLean -1, 208 (67-68-73)

7. Cade Breitenstine E, 209 (71-69-69)

t24. Luca Civello +4, 214 (75-69-70)**

t28. Chris Vandette +5, 215 (68-73-74)

t43. Jordan Gilkison +8 218 (71-72-75)

t54. Bryce Reed +12, 222 (76-70-76)

**competed as an individual