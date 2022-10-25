Men’s Golf Ties for Second at GC of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Georgia – The Pepperdine men’s golf team came within a stroke of winning its second consecutive Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, but the Waves wrapped up Sunday’s final round tied for second place.

The Waves had a three-day total of a 22-under 842 (279-280-293) at the par-72 Golf Club of Georgia. Stanford was first into the clubhouse at 23-under, while the Waves and host Georgia Tech were still on the course battling for the crown. A tough showing on 16 and 18 hindered Pepperdine’s chances.

Pepperdine ended up with head-to-head wins against three teams currently ranked in Golfstat’s top 10 (Texas A&M, Virginia and Tennessee) and beat eight top-50 teams.

The Waves won this tournament last year with a score of 42-under.

PLAYER SCORES

Senior William Mouw (Chino, Calif./Ontario Christian HS) tied for third place with an 11-under 205 (68-69-68). They finished two shots back of the champion. This is his fifth top-five finish in his last six college tournaments, dating back to last spring. Mouw eagled the par-5 first hole, then had three birdies en route to a 4-under today. He was the tournament’s top player on the par-5s, scoring 10-under total.

(Minneapolis, Minn./The Blake School) tied for eighth place with a 7-under 209 (72-68-69). His 3-under today had six birdies, four on the front nine.

(Anaheim, Calif./New Mexico) also tied for eighth with a 7-under 209 (68-70-71). His third round began with three straight birdies, and he finished with six overall in a 1-under day. Choi had a team-high 17 birdies for the tournament. He was the tournament's top player on the par-3s, scoring 3-under in all.

(Boca Raton, Fla./South Florida) tied for 41st at 219 (71-73-75). He had three birdies on Sunday, including one on 18.

(San Diego, Calif./Scripps Ranch HS) took 72nd at 233 (81-77-75). His final round began with 14 straight pars.

(Miami, Fla./Delaware) was 73rd at 235 (74-82-79). They had three birdies today.

UP NEXT

Pepperdine is immediately on to the next tournament, staying in Georgia to play in the exclusive East Lake Cup on Monday through Wednesday (Oct. 24-26). There will be live Golf Channel coverage from 12-3 pm PT each day.

THE NUMBERS

Team Scores: 1. Stanford 841; T2. Pepperdine 842; T2. Georgia Tech 842; 4. Tennessee 850; 5. Georgia Tech “B” 851; T6. Washington 854; T6. Virginia 854; 8. Texas A&M 857; 9. Alabama 860; 10. Clemson 861; 11. Duke 865; 12 USC 867; 13. East Tennessee State 868; 14. Wake Forest 878.