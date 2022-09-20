Men’s golf ties for eighth place at Williams Fall Invitational

Hamilton College’s Tyler Tornoe ’25 was the top finisher for the Continentals as they tied for eighth place out of 18 teams in the 2022 Williams College Fall Invitational held at Taconic Golf Club in Williamstown, Mass., on Sept. 17 and 18.

Hamilton finished at 605 as the Continentals ended up just 10 shots behind the tournament runner-up. The Continentals were in second place after a blistering four-man team score of 297 on Saturday, but slipped a bit to 305 in the final round.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute captured the tournament title at 583, Skidmore College was second at 595 and nationally ranked No. 13 Babson College was one stroke back in third place. Well. 22 University of Rochester finished in sixth place at 602.

Tornoe, who played at Dickinson College as a first-year, tied for 10th place out of 94 Golfers at 6-over par 148 for 36 holes. He fired a 73 on the first day and led Hamilton with a 75 on Sunday.

Tommy Kantaros ’24 tied for 19th place at 150 after rounds of 74 and 76. Will Whittaker ’25 tied his career-low round with a 74 on Saturday and tied for 25th place with a collegiate-best 151. Ramon Aroca Gonzalez ’26who was the medalist last week at Middlebury College, carded a 76 in the first round and tied for 47th place at 156.

The Continentals compete in the Oswego State Fall Invitational at Oswego Country Club on Sept. 24 and 25. Hamilton took home the tournament’s team title in 2021.