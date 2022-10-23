Men’s Golf Tied for Seventh after Two Rounds at the Furman Intercollegiate

GREENVILLE, SC – The Coastal Carolina University’s men’s golf team shot a 10-over 578 over the first two rounds of the Furman Intercollegiate on Saturday to finish the first day of competition tied for seventh.

Tyler Gray (72-70) and Trey Crenshaw (70-72) led the Chants’ efforts, as each carded an even-par 142 and are tied for 14th heading into tomorrow’s final round.

Seth Taylor (73-70) fired a one-over 143 and is tied for 21st, while Garrett Cooper (76-71) finished the two rounds tied for 39th after shooting a five-over 147 (76-71).

Owen Kim is tied for 46th after shooting a six-over 148 (78-70). Connor Bennink struggled through today’s action, shooting a 14-over 156 (76-80), and will enter the final round tied for 78th.

Chattanooga holds the team lead after two rounds with a three-under 565. Sun Belt Conference member James Madison is only two strokes back at one-under 567. Host Furman is third with an even-par 568. Davidson (+2, 570) and Virginia Tech (+3, 571) round out the top five.

Richmond (+6, 574) leads off the second five, followed by CCU (+10, 578) and Francis Marion (+10, 578) tied for seventh. Western Carolina (+15,583), Campbell (+15,583), and USC Aiken (+15,583) are tied for ninth with the rest of the field, including

Samford (+17,585), High Point (+21,589), William & Mary (+22,590), and Gardner-Webb (+22,590).

The final round is scheduled to tee off Sunday morning at 8:20 am ET.

