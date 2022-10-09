Men’s Golf Tied for Seventh After First Day of Tempest Collegiate

GLADEWATER – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team sits in a tie for seventh place after the first day of the Tempest Collegiate on Sunday at Tempest Golf Club.

The Vaqueros posted a first round 298 and are tied with UT Arlington and Nicholls and sit just four shots behind Louisiana and Houston Christian for fifth place.

Junior Javier Neira Garcia led the Vaqueros with a one-over par 73 with three birdies, four bogeys, and 11 pars as he sits tied for 20th.

Sophomore Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque junior Rhaasrikanesh Kanavathi and redshirt sophomore Taj Sutherland are tied for 30th after each posted an opening round 75. Redshirt sophomore Sebastian Lundberg is tied for 52n.d with a first round of 79.

Rice leads all teams through the first round after posting an opening round 281. Rice’s Raghav Chugh holds the individual lead after posting a five-under 67.

The Vaqueros will be back on the course on Monday for the second round of the Tempest Collegiate with the first group teeing off at 7:40 am

Results

Place Team Road 1 Road 2 Road 3 Total 1. Rice 281 – – 281 2. South Alabama 285 – – 285 3. Texas State 286 – – 286 4. Stephen F. Austin 290 – – 290 T-5. Houston Christian 294 – – 294 T-5. Louisiana 294 – – 294 T-7. UTRGV 298 – – 298 T-7. UT Arlington 298 – – 298 T-7. Nicholls 298 – – 298 10. Incarnate Word 302 – – 302 11. Central Michigan 311 – – 311

