Men’s Golf Tied for Second After First Two Rounds of Bearcat Invitational

David Cohen Director / Strategic Brand Engagement

CINCINNATI — Sam Jean’s A 4-under 67 in the second round moved him into fifth place, and the Cincinnati men’s golf team is tied for second after 36 holes at its Bearcat Invitational (Coldstream Country Club).

The few unfinished holes (Illinois State, Lamar, Sam Houston) will play out at 8:15, with the third and final round featuring a 10 am shotgun start. Admission is open for fans as well.

“Today was a very solid day of golf for this team,” head Coach Doug Martin said. “The golf course was extremely firm and fast and was a great challenge. Tomorrow will be another one as well as the course is only going to firm up overnight. We have to execute our game plan and play with great Patience tomorrow. I look forward to watching this team compete.”

Gingerich, who redshirted when the tourney was last held in Fall 2019, held steady with a 71 and 70. Freshman Wyatt Plattner stole the show at the start with a 66, matching Jean for the lowest of the young season.

Rylan Wotherspoon and William McDonald each had a 2-over 144, but Wotherspoon also carded a 2-under 69 for his season and career-low.

On the individual side, freshman Ryan Ford carded his first-career eagle in the second round, on the same No. 4 holes as Jean (559 yards).

Cincinnati Scores

T5. Sam Jean (72-67=139)

T13. Ty Gingerich (71-70=141)

T24. Wyatt Plattner (66-77=143)

T29. Rylan Wotherspoon (69-75=144)

T29. William McDonald (71-73=144)