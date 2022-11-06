Men’s Golf Tied for Ninth Place at Cal Poly Invitational in Second Round

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State’s men’s golf team shot a 1-under par 575 and tied for 10th place among 13 teams after the second round of play at the Cal Poly Invitational, being played at The Preserve in Carmel, Calif.

The 13-team field will play the final round of the tournament on Tuesday.

Northwestern leads the field at 26-under par 550, seven shots ahead of second place Ohio State (19-under par 557), with Marquette in third place at 10-under par 566. Washington and Oregon are tied for fourth place at 9- under par 567, respectively.

Day One Results

MSU and Long Beach State are tied for sixth place at 7-under par 569, with Oregon State eighth at 6-under par 570 and Southern California ninth at 3-under par 573. The Spartans are tied for 10th place with San Francisco.

Sophomore Ashton McCulloch was the leader for MSU, tied for 11th place at 4-under par 140. They posted consecutive rounds of 2-under par 70.

Junior August Meekhof was two shots back and tied for 23rd place at 2-under par 142. He fired a 2-under par 70 in the first round, sharing team low-round honors with McCulloch, and came back with an even-par 72 in the second round.

Senior Drew Hackett is tied for 46th place at 2-over par 146 following rounds of even-par 72 and a 2-over par 74 in the afternoon.

Fifth year Troy Taylor II is tied for 50th place at 3-over par 147 (72-75). Taylor shot an even-par 72 in the first round before a 3-over par 75 in the second.

Sophomore Satchel Pierce came out with an even-par 72 in the first round but shot a 4-over par 76 in the afternoon and is tied for 53rd place at 4-over par 148.

The Cal Poly Invitational is being played on the par-72, 7,041-yard course at The Preserve Golf Club, located in The Santa Lucia Preserve near Carmel Valley.

The Spartans will tee off at 11:30 am (ET) for their final round of the fall season, playing alongside Southern California.