Men’s golf tied for 9th in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ranking in 14th place following the opening round of the Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational, the University of Evansville men’s golf team jumped five positions in the second round to stand in a 9th place tie at Delaware Country Club.

Day One Results

In the first 18 holes, the Purple Aces scored a 309 before a complete team effort saw the score drop 24 strokes to a 286 in the second round. Leading the way for UE is Nicholas Gushrowski. He carded a 75 to open play before shooting an even 70. His 145 is tied for 17th.

Two behind him was Carson Parker, who had a consistent 36 holes. Parker began with a 73 and completed the second round with a 74. With a 147, Parker is tied for 29th. Michael Ikejiani was third on the team. They made Evansville’s second-largest jump in between rounds. Ikejiani scored a 79 before his final 18 holes finished with a 71. With a 150, he is tied for 50th.

Making his debut at UE, Luke Schneider had one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the field on Friday. Schneider opened the day with an 85 before lowering his score all the way to a 70 in the second round. With a 155, he is tied for 66th. Caleb Wassmer was next for UE. He also had a nice drop in his score, going from an 82 to a 75.

Wright State holds the team lead with a 2-round score of 560. The Raiders are five on top of Ball State and 21 strokes in front of a third-place tie. The Purple Aces are tied for 9th in the team standings with a 594. They are seven behind 8th-place Marshall.

Dayton’s Jacob Garland paces the individual leaderboard. Rounds of 71 and 67 put him on top with a 138. He is one in front of a 2n.d-place road.

The final 18 holes are set for Saturday morning.